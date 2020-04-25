Harbhajan Singh: When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes off radar

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is convinced that MS Dhoni will not play for India again, adding to the guessing game over the former captain's future. Dhoni, 38, has not appeared for club or country since last year's 50-over World Cup and India's Coronavirus lockdown could threaten his chances of getting back into the national team.

IPL-caused hurdle

The Indian Premier League, the main platform before this year's scheduled T20 World Cup, is likely to be truncated or cancelled because of the pandemic. Harbhajan, who plays with Dhoni at IPL side Chennai Super Kings, said that international retirement was on the cards for Dhoni and that he was increasingly being asked about his teammate. "It's up to him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again," Harbhajan said in an online forum. "As far as I know him, he won't want to wear India's blue jersey again. IPL he will play, but for India I think he had decided the [2019] World Cup was his last."



Meanwhile, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma said he has no idea what's happening with elusive former captain Dhoni, about whom he hasn't heard anything since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup last year. With the IPL postponed indefinitely, the chances of an improbable India comeback look even more bleak for Dhoni, who has not played cricket for months now.

During an instagram chat with Harbhajan, Rohit said that he has "no news about Dhoni". "We don't know what's happening with him. We haven't heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven't heard anything, I have no idea," Rohit said during the live chat.

'MS is off the radar'

In his typical tongue-in-cheek manner, Rohit said that anyone who wants to know about Dhoni should personally contact him. "When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes off radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi. You can't go now but after the lockdown, you take a car, bike or flight go to his place and ask him 'What are you going to do? Will you play or not?" he quipped.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever