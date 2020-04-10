Harbhajan Singh: Will always remember how Sachin Tendulkar danced after 2011 WC win

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed that after the memorable 2011 World Cup victory, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was so happy that he didnt care about people around him and was dancing with everyone, probably for the first time in his life, to celebrate one of the most memorable achievements in Indian cricket. On April 2, 2011, M.S. Dhoni-led India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede in Mumbai to win the World Cup after 28 years. The Master Blaster had waited 22 years for lifting the trophy and on that day, his long-cherished dream was finally fulfilled.

"That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn't care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember," Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports' ‘Cricket Connected' show. "I remember sleeping with my medal on that night, when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great," he added.

Tendulkar has termed 2011 World Cup win as the "proudest moment" of his life. The off-spinner further said after the World Cup win, it was also the first time that he cried in front of everyone. "It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments.

"Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn't know how to react," Harbhajan said.

