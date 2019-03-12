Hardik Pandya and Krunal's childhood pictures prove they were well-dressed kids

cricket

Hardik Pandya shared a couple of new childhood pictures of himself with Krunal Pandya which shows they were fashion icons even back then.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya (Pic/ Hardik Pandya Instagram Stories)

After setting the internet on fire a few days back with his and brother Krunal's childhood pictures on Instagram, Hardik Pandya is at it again. This time he shared a couple of pictures where the Pandya brothers are looking neatly dressed and setting a fashion statement during their innocent years.

Earlier on, Hardik Pandya had shared pictures which shed light on his humble childhood. The eccentric Indian all-rounder had humble beginnings before becoming one of the most successful cricketers in the country at the moment.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were born in Surat, Gujarat. Their father Himanshu Pandya ran a small car finance business in Surat which he shut down and, shifted to Vadodara when Hardik was five, in order to facilitate his sons with better cricket training facilities.

He enrolled his two sons (Hardik and Krunal) into Kiran More's cricket academy in Vadodara. Financially weak, the Pandya family lived in a rented apartment in Gorwa, with the brothers using a second-hand car to travel to the cricket ground. Hardik studied at the MK High School till ninth grade before dropping out to focus on cricket.

According to Hardik Pandya's father, Hardik was a leg spinner until the age of 18 and turned to fast bowling at the insistence of the then Baroda coach Sanath Kumar.