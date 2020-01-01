Hardik Pandya announces engagement with Serbian actress Natasa

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic via a social media post. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.

01.01.2020

Hardik is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies. Hardik has been named in India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way for a comeback into the Indian team.

Hardik's last international assignment was in a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019.

