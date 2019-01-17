Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul's Koffee with Karan controversy: How the events unfolded

cricket

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been in the eye of the storm due to their comments in a Koffee With Karan episode. Read the story so far

Hardik Pandya (Pic/ Hardik Pandya Instagram)

It has been a very tumultous start to 2019 for Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. Their life and cricket careers have turned upside down ever since their episode on Bollywood producer Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan aired on national TV. We take a look at the problem, the aftermath and the consequences.

What exactly happened?

On the show, Hardik Pandya boasted about seeing multiple women and also how 'open' he had been about it with his parents.

His actual quotes were "At a party, my parents asked me tera wala [your women] kaun sa hai so I said yeh, yeh, yeh [pointing out to some women] and they were like 'waah, proud of u beta'," he said.

Pandya also revealed how he informed his parents when he lost his virginity: "I came home and said, 'Main karke aya hai aaj'. Pandya made another unpleasant comment when he was asked how they decided if they all hit on the same woman. "'Talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao' [it's based on your talent. Whoever gets it, takes it," he said.

Some of Pandya's comments were also laced with racism. When Johar asked him why he didn't ask women's names at nightclubs, he replied: "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm a little from the black side, so I need to see how they move."

He also claimed that given his rapper-like image, he actually asked his parents if he was their child. He claimed he asked his parents: "Are you sure I'm your child? You haven't swapped me with someone from the West Indies because I do get influenced by the West Indies and the black culture."

Hardik Pandya's public apology:

After the show aired on TV, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul received huge criticism on Twitter and other platforms.

After the backlash and seeing the gravity of the situation, Hardik Pandya issued a public apology on his Instagram hand, which read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJan 8, 2019 at 6:17pm PST

But the apology was not able to silence the angry public as BCCI decided to step in to take a tough stand in the matter.

BCCI immediately suspended both cricketers from the India-Australia ODI series and the duo were summoned back to India from Australia.

BCCI to dwell on harsher punishment and longer suspension for Pandya and Rahul:

The Indian cricketing authorities revealed that the IND-AUS ODI series suspension is not the final verdict, and the full details of the punishment and duration of suspension will be decided by a committee. Though the BCCI's legal cell suggested that the CoA appoint an ad-hoc Ombudsman with the mandate to deal with Pandya and Rahul's issue, mid-day has learnt that the inquiry committee may consist of the CoA and the BCCI office-bearers. "There is no such ad-hoc Ombudsman," the source said.

The source indicated that the inquiry is likely to be wrapped up in two weeks approximately. "It will be done swiftly. The BCCI does not want the concerned players to miss out on the action for unnecessary delays in proceedings. It should take around two weeks," the source said.

Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana revokes Hardik Pandya's membership:

The Khar Gymkhana revoked the honorary three-year membership of Hardik Pandya in the wake of his controversial appearance on Karan Johar's chat show.

Pandya was granted membership at the suburban club since he fared well on the international cricket circuit. According to Gaurav Kapadia, the honorary general secretary of the gymkhana, Pandya copped a lot of flak on the Gymkhana's Facebook and other social media pages especially from the women members, who expressed their angst at Pandya's derogatory comments concerning women.

Hence, the managing committee decided to discontinue the Baroda cricketer's membership. It is learnt that Pandya also resides near the gymkhana, which has traditionally supported cricket and cricketers. Khar Gymkhana has a reputation of performing well on the local cricket scene and has had players like Salim Durani, Vinod Kambli and Amol Muzumdar in its ranks across eras. Pandya was conferred membership in October 2018.

Sreesanth condemns but feels sorry for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul:

"What happened was wrong. They (Pandya and Rahul) said some wrong things. But there are others who have made bigger mistakes than these but are still playing." Said Sreesanth on the controversy.

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul tender unconditional apologies to BCCI:

It is learnt that both players deposed via telephone after having tendered unconditional apologies in reply to the fresh show cause notices issued by the BCCI.

"The CEO Rahul Johri spoke to them via telephone. However, his brief was simple as the inquiry initiator. He has to just collate whatever they have written in their show cause reply. He is expected to submit his report to CoA" a BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

However, it is learnt the CEO did not ask any questions on whether their agents pressurised them into attending such the entertainment show and also speaking in the manner that they did.

Hardik avoids stepping out of house, stops taking calls, says father:

Hardik Pandya's father revealed that the all-rounder did not celebrate Makar Sankranti. Pandya instead, stayed put in his Baroda house, watching India beat Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval.

Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu revealed to mid-day. "He watched the match. Ever since he has returned from Australia, he has not stepped out of the house. He is also not taking any calls... he is just taking rest," said Pandya Sr.

It's a festival... a public holiday in Gujarat, but Hardik did not fly any kites. He loves flying kites but his busy cricketing schedule never allowed him to be at home during this festival over the last few years.

"This time, he had a chance to fly kites, but because of the adverse situation, there was no mood to celebrate the festival," Pandya's father added. Pandya and his teammate KL Rahul faced a lot of flak for their comments on the TV show hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar.

"He is very disappointed with the suspension and repents the views he expressed on the TV show. He is committed not to repeat the same mistake," Pandya Sr remarked. "We have decided not to talk to him on this subject. Even his elder brother Krunal has not discussed anything about the episode with him. We are waiting for the BCCI's decision," Himanshu signed off.

