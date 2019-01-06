'Female magnet' Hardik Pandya's confession on Koffee With Karan 6 is hilarious

cricket

Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul

The sixth season of Karan Johar's chat-show, which is a source of in-depth fodder for the gossip mills, has had an elaborate line-up of guests. This week, Karan Johar has invited Cricketer buddies Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul.

The duo has spoken about their love life on Koffee With Karan. Host Karan Johar told Hardik that despite being the female magnet, his relationship game wasn't up to the mark. The cricketer confessed, "I recently learnt that there is one thing called seeing, one thing called dating, one thing called relationship."

On the other hand, Rahul told Johar that he last dated when he was 20. Elli AvrRam was linked with Hardik and Nidhhi Agerwal with Rahul.

We hope KJo made them spill the beans on the Star World show, which will air on Sunday.

