Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic engagement: Is Elli AvrRam hurting?

On the first day of the New Year 2020, cricketer Hardik Pandya took everyone by surprise as he announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic. Ever since, a lot of wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it was actress Urvashi Rautela's comment which grabbed the maximum eyeballs when she commented on Hardik's post.

"Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love," wrote Urvashi, who was earlier reported to be dating Hardik.

And now, it's Elli AvrRam's cryptic post on social media that has left netizens worried about her. Needless to say, Elli's post appears to be a reaction to Pandya's (her ex-flame) engagement with Stankovic. AvrRam shared a snapshot and wrote, "Be your own angel this time (sic)."

Those in the know say Elli and Hardik were serious about each other but didn't go public with their relationship. The half-Swedish-half-Greek actor was spotted with the cricketer on several occasions, ever since she attended his brother Krunal Pandya's wedding in 2017.

Later, things went amiss and they went their separate ways. Is AvrRam hurting? Far from it. She's stronger and wiser.

