Hardik Pandya on fiancee Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy: We're thrilled!

India cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child together.

On Sunday, the perky all-rounder Pandya posted the below picture to share the news with his 11.2 million Instagram followers and wrote: "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes." Take a look at his post.

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic too posted similar pictures on Instagram. She wrote: "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

This time last year, Hardik Pandya was with the Indian team at the World Cup in England.

Hardik Pandya and Natas Stankovic were apparently dating for a while but made it official when the couple announced their engagement on social media on New Year's Day 2020. Pandya's last appearance for team India was during the T20I vs South Africa in 2019.

