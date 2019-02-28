Hardik Pandya shares pictures from his humble childhood

ipl-news

Hardik Pandya shared pictures of his childhood with his father and brother Krunal Pandya. The throwback pictures were shared by the Indian all-rounder on his Instagram profile.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya (Hardik Pandya Instgram)

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were born in Surat, Gujarat. Their father Himanshu Pandya ran a small car finance business in Surat which he shut down and, shifted to Vadodara when Hardik was five, in order to facilitate his sons with better cricket training facilities. He enrolled his two sons (Hardik and Krunal) into Kiran More's cricket academy in Vadodara. Financially weak, the Pandya family lived in a rented apartment in Gorwa, with the brothers using a second-hand car to travel to the cricket ground. Hardik studied at the MK High School till ninth grade before dropping out to focus on cricket.

According to Hardik Pandya's father, Hardik was a leg spinner until the age of 18 and turned to fast bowling at the insistence of the then Baroda coach Sanath Kumar.

