Hardik Pandya, sister-in-law Pankhuri enjoy with MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi

cricket

Hardik Pandya who shares a very special bond with his sister-in-law Pankhuri Pandya is spotted quite often chilling with her and brother Krunal Pandya during outings

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had to be taken off the field during the group league match of Asia Cup against Pakistan in Dubai, spent time catching up with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi at a five star hotel in the city recently. Pandya had sister-in-law Pankhuri for company.

Hardik Pandya posted this group picture on Instagram on Wednesday night and wrote: "About last night. So good to see them #friendslikefamily @krunalpandya_official we missed you."

MS Dhoni has reportedly taken some time off cricket and was recently seen playing in a charity football match along with celebrities which included the likes of actor Priyanka Chopra's fiance Nick Jonas, actor Ishan Khatter and Dino Morea, among others.

Hardik Pandya is currently recovering from a back injury that he sustained during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates