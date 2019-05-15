Hardik Pandya's 'my brother' tweet for MS Dhoni is the Golden Tweet!

ipl-news

Recently, Hardik Pandya joked about being the only single person on the dining table while having a lavish dinner in Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently tweeted acknowledging the Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his friend as well as a huge source of inspiration. Hardik Pandya's tweet went on to be named as the Golden Tweet of Indian Premier League 2019. "My inspiration, my friend, my brother, my legend," Pandya had captioned his photo with Dhoni after the Qualifier 1. Since it was put up online, the tweet has received over 16,000 retweets so far.

People on Twitter went on to praise Hardik Pandya for his great sportsmanship.

King Of Million Heart â£ï¸ — Varun Dhavan (@PremDvn_) May 8, 2019

Jai MSD ð — Prabhas â¤ (@ivdSAAHO) May 8, 2019

This is sportsmanship ♥ï¸♥ï¸ — Thalapathy_Raagav™ (@RaagavAnanth) May 8, 2019

Literally Goosebumps while seeing this postðð¥ð¥ð¥ — DhanaNjaya (@Jaya03609277) May 8, 2019

Hardik Pandya posted a few pictures on his Instagram Stories where he is seen with Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, and Pankhuri Sharma Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

Hardik Pandya has been on a career high in the IPL, he has scored 393 runs in 15 matches and has taken 14 wickets. He is by far the most effective all-rounder of the season.

Earlier this week, Hardik Pandya was in the midst of another controversy, when a picture of him with an actress Krystle D'Souza was trolled on social media.

Television actor Krystle D’Souza shared a picture alongside Hardik Pandya on social media. One of the users commented: “Kaalu bhai Aap West indies team ke World Cup squad main select kyun nahi huye?”

