Hardik Patel unveils his 'will' on ninth day of hunger strike

Hardik Patel has divided his property among his parents, sister, 14 youths killed during the quota agitation in 2015 and a 'panjrapole' near his village

Convenor of PAAS, Hardik Patel, leads the Patidar community's Kranti Rally in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015. File Pic/AFP

Patidar leader Hardik Patel unveiled his "will" on Sunday, the ninth day of his indefinite fast demanding reservation for the community and farm loan waiver. The quota leader has divided his property among his parents, a sister, 14 youths killed during the quota agitation in 2015 and a 'panjrapole' (shelter for ill and old cows) near his village, a Patidar leader said.

"Hardik Patel has expressed his wish to donate his eyes in case of his death," Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) spokesperson Manoj Panara told the media at Hardik's residence near Ahmedabad where he has been observing fast since August 25.

While leaders and representatives from various political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal, have visited the 25-year-old quota spearhead in the last nine days, the BJP government has so far not intervened.

Kejriwal supports Patidar leader

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal supported Gujarat's Patidar leader Hardik Patel, whose hunger strike entered the ninth day saying the farm loans of farmers must be waived off. "The farm loan of the farmers must be waived off. Hardik Patel is fighting for the cause of farmers. The entire farming community and society is with him. His hard work would not go in vein," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

