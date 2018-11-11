Harmanpreet Kaur battled stomach cramps while going for big shots

cricket

Known for her penchant to raise the bar on biggest platforms, the skipper smashed her way to 103 off 51 balls in India's comfortable 34-run win against New Zealand in the opening game of the ICC World T20

India's Harmanpreet Kaur en route her 103 against NZ on Friday. Pic/PTI

For an ordinary cricketer, battling unbearable stomach cramp could well mean retiring to the cooler confines of the dressing room but if it is Harmanpreet Kaur, she would just hit eight sixes in order to avoid running.

Known for her penchant to raise the bar on biggest platforms, the skipper smashed her way to 103 off 51 balls in India's comfortable 34-run win against New Zealand in the opening game of the ICC World T20. "Yesterday, I was having little bit back problem," Kaur said after the match. "In the morning, I was not feeling well. When I came to the ground I was feeling a little low and getting some cramps."

The severe cramps hampered her running between the wickets as she came up with a different plan. "When initially I was running twos, I got a little cramp, after that the physio gave me medicine, and a little bit it settled down," she said.

"Then I thought instead of running too much, if I could I get more big shots — because you run too much, you get more cramps. Then I told Jemi [Jemimah Rodrigues], 'if you give the strike to me, I can go for more big shots'," the skipper revealed. Kaur, whose 171 against Australia in the ODI World Cup last year has become a stuff of legends, didn't know while batting that she had gone on to become first T20 centurion from the country.

"I was not looking at how many runs I was getting, I was looking at how many we needed to win the game," Kaur said. "We knew they have really good batters, they have Sophie Devine and [Suzie] Bates, we knew if we scored just 150, we may not [win the game]," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever