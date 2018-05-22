Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana excited about T20-style tie

Stage is set for a historical India T20 exhibition match between Trailblazers led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium



Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and Smriti Mandhana at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Prakash Parsekar

Stage is set for a historical T20 exhibition match between Trailblazers led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium today and players believe it would be a stepping stone for the launch of a women's T20 league in the country.

Leading women players like Kiwi Suzie Bates, Aussies Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and England's Danielle Wyatt will be part of the game which will take place before the Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It is very exciting for all of us to be playing this exhibition match and thankful to BCCI for organising such a unique match and it is a stepping show to the T20. And hopefully, we will put up a good show and audience and BCCI people will think of having a T20," Mandhana said.

Kaur feels that the players were waiting for this kind of a match since a long time. "We are very excited and were waiting since a long time when we could play an T20 like tournament. We are happy that we have got an opportunity and hopefully we will get a good match."

