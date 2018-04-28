Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Asia Cup T20

Each team will play against the other and the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the final



Harmanpreet Kaur

The 15-member Indian women's squad for the Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia did not have any surprises with all the tried and tested faces finding a slot in the squad. The tournament featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and hosts Malaysia will be held from June 1- 11. Each team will play against the other and the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the final.

Indian women's team

H Kaur (capt), S Mandhana (VC), M Raj, J Rodrigues, D Sharma, Anuja Patil, V Krishnamurthy, T (wicket-keeper), J Goswami, P, S Pandey, P Yadav, R Gayakwad, E Bisht, M Meshram

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever