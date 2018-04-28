Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Asia Cup T20
Each team will play against the other and the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the final
Harmanpreet Kaur
The 15-member Indian women's squad for the Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia did not have any surprises with all the tried and tested faces finding a slot in the squad. The tournament featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and hosts Malaysia will be held from June 1- 11. Each team will play against the other and the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the final.
Indian women's team
H Kaur (capt), S Mandhana (VC), M Raj, J Rodrigues, D Sharma, Anuja Patil, V Krishnamurthy, T (wicket-keeper), J Goswami, P, S Pandey, P Yadav, R Gayakwad, E Bisht, M Meshram
