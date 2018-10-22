Harold & Kumar director Danny Leiner dead

hollywood

Danny Leiner, best known for directing films like Dude, Where's My Car (2000) and Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004), has died. He was 57. Leiner's frequent collaborator Ross Putman confirmed his death in a Facebook post yesterday, and described its cause as a chronic illness.

Leiner was reportedly suffering from cancer. He passed away at his Los Angeles home. "If there's one thing I can say about Danny the professional, it's that he refused to let us settle for anything less than our best. He pushed us to do what he knew we were capable of. Danny the person was sardonic, sharp, and savvy, with a love for culture and comedy of all kinds. It hasn't really sunk in yet, but the world has lost a good one," Putman wrote.

Harold & Kumar stars John Cho and Kal Penn also remembered Leiner. "Danny was so sharp, so funny, and a great dinner companion. To his friends and family, my deepest condolences," wrote Cho.

"He was such a funny, thoughtful, encouraging person," Penn tweeted. Ashton Kutcher who featured in Dude, Where's My Car tweeted, "RIP Danny Leiner. Thank you for putting up with that young actor who thought he knew way too much way too soon in his career... and then? No and then? (sic)."

Leiner made his directorial debut with the 1996 film, Layin' Low, starring Jeremy Piven and Edie Falco. He also directed episodes of Felicity, Freaks And Geeks, Party of Five, Gilmore Girls, Arrested Development, The Sopranos and The Office. The director's last credited work is an episode he directed, ABC's Selfie, which reunited him with Cho.

