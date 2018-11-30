Harris Shield: Vedant leads Bunts Sangha to victory

cricket

Bunts Sangha SM Shetty School's Vedant Mhatre is all smiles at Azad Maidan yesterday

Vedant Mhatre's all-round show helped Bunts Sangha SM Shetty (Powai) register a 121-run win over Christ Church HS (Byculla) in the Mumbai Schools Sports-organised U-16 Harris Shield match at New Era ground, Azad Maidan yesterday.

Vedant scored 123 as the Powai school posted 215. For the Byculla team, Ayaan Shaikh bagged 4 for 92. Chasing, Christ Church were bowled out for 94 as Vedant shone with the ball to finish with 4 for 28.

Meanwhile, Anjuman I-Islam's Allana English (Fort) defeated Dr S Radhakrishnan International (Malad) by 282 runs at Elphinstone CC, Azad Maidan yesterday. Batting first, Hansraj Dubey (45), Umar Khan (40) and Khush Yadav (41) chipped in as the Fort school notched 343 for nine. Shrihan Walawalkar (5 for 100) was the wrecker-in-chief for the Malad school. Dr S Radhakrishnan International, during the chase, were bowled out for 61. Left-arm spinner Emaad Jindani (6 for 12) played a big role in his team's win.

