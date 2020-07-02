Harsh Goenka tweets about his experience of visiting 'restaurant' with a twist

Who can forget the good old days of being able to go to a restaurant for brunch or lunch, some snacks, dinner or just some coffee with friends? Business magnate Harsh Goenka reminded the Twitterati about this pre-lockdown pleasure, with a post about a restaurant he visited, with a twist, that may give you an idea to get creative in the kitchen.

The chairman of RPG Group tweeted about how the little chefs at his home helped him to indulge in some restaurant-style food. Goenka also shared some adorable pictures of the ‘restaurant’ and the food served to him.

The pictures show the menu of the ‘restaurant’, its unique name, and some ready-to-eat snacks. What special about the restaurant is that all the fares served are priced under Rs 10.

“Finally stepped into a restaurant after three months. When the food is cooked by your own, with their little hands, with all the love and excitement, the food tastes better than top restaurant in the world,” the businessman tweeted.

Finally stepped into a restaurant after three months. When the food is cooked by your own, with their little hands, with all the love and excitement, the food tastes better than top restaurant in the world. pic.twitter.com/JHf0UWXvIr — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 1, 2020

Shared on Wednesday, the post garnered more than 1,200 likes and was retweeted many times. The users commenting on the post appreciated the efforts of the ‘little chef’ with some asking about how to make reservations in this restaurant.

Among those commenting on the post were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sophie Choudhry. While the former posted agreeing with Goenka’s post, the latter found the efforts and the pictures adorable.

Amazing & I totally agree — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 2, 2020

Adorbs âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 2, 2020

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the post:

When cooked by your own, they are super healthy too. ðÂÂÂ — Ingocha Singh Ningthoujam (@ISningthoujam) July 1, 2020

They really have the redo the pricing, I hope you left them a huge tip. That bruschetta (what is it) looks delicious ðÂÂÂ — Meera Mohanty (@meeramohanty) July 1, 2020

How can I book a table? — Aditya Jaiswal (@AdityakiJ) July 1, 2020

Super efforts by kiddo — Gakks Bansal (@GakksB) July 2, 2020

Absolute delight to have food from those cute small hands which one has seen growing up- must have tasted the sweetest I can guarantee. The best is to have it from your daughter hands, isn’t it Sir ? — Vipin à¤µà¤¿à¤ªà¤¿à¤¨ Sharma à¤¶à¤°à¥Âà¤®à¤¾ (@vipinself28) July 1, 2020

Little girl has also put #Khada# in her menu! Intelligence and business acumen inherented ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — CA Tilotama (@TilotamaG) July 1, 2020

What do you think about this post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news