Harshvardhan Kapoor apparently miffs fashion show organisers with his tantrums

Here's why Mirzya actor Harshvardhan Kapoor should keep tantrums at bay

It looks like Harshvardhan Kapoor's tantrums are growing by the day. Apparently, the Mirzya (2016) actor had an endless list of demands from the organisers of a fashion show.

"He was supposed to walk the ramp at an event in Delhi, but his tantrums and countless demands miffed the organisers. He cancelled the deal and the show went on sans Harshvardhan," says a source.

Also read: Harshvardhan Kapoor to start shooting for Abhinav Bindra biopic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates