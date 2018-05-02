Harshvardhan Kapoor: Happy Sonam is getting married, Anand a great guy

At the trailer launch of Bhavesh Joshi, Harshvardhan Kapoor talks about sister Sonam Kapoor's wedding to beau Anand Ahuja



Harshvardhan Kapoor at Bhavesh Joshi trailer launch in Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Harshvardhan Kapoor says he is happy for sister Sonam Kapoor, who is set to tie the knot with beau Anand Ahuja. Sonam, 32, has been in a relationship with Anand for a few years and their families released an official statement announcing the wedding date as May 8. The preparations are on in full swing at the Kapoor bungalow in suburban Juhu.

"I am really happy she is getting married. Anand is a great guy," Harshvardhan told reporters here at a promotional event of his upcoming film "Bhavesh Joshi". The actor said he would be taking a break from the film promotions to take part in his sister's wedding.

"The wedding is on 7th and 8th. After that, I will get into film promotions... So there is enough time for both," he said. Bhavesh Joshi is slated to be released on May 25. Asked what he would gift Sonam, Harshvardhan Kapoor quipped, "A hug. I am broke... The movies I do they don't pay well. I will give her lots of love."

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is releasing on May 25. This is Harshvardhan's second film after Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI