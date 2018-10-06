Harshvardhan Kapoor: I am a passive person, like Bindra

bollywood

As the actor is preparing for his part as Bindra, he is internalising some of his characteristics, Harshvardhan Kapoor said

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is gearing up for the yet untitled biopic of Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, says he is a passive person by nature, a trait similar to the ace shooter.

As the actor is preparing for his part as Bindra, he is internalising some of his characteristics, Kapoor said. "I am a passive person by nature. I do not express any emotion very loudly — whether I am happy or sad. It is interesting that Bindra's personality and the behavioural pattern is also similar to mine."

Despite the similarities, he said playing such a character poses its own challenges. "I have to make an internal performance entertaining and cinematic, yet close to reality because it is a biopic. That's challenging."

