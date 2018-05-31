Harshvardhan Kapoor on Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: I've grown a lot as an actor

Harshvardhan Kapoor's film set to hit the screens on June 1 and the actor gets into an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, where he speaks about his debut film, Mirzya's failure, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero's clash with sister Sonam's film, etc



What happens when you religiously dedicate a portion of your life towards something, and it fails? How do you deal with that phase? "It's not easy, it's painful," says Harshvardhan Kapoor whose debut film Mirzya tanked at the Box Office. With full stride and confidence, the actor has bounced back with director Vikramaditya Motwane's vigilante drama, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Interestingly, in 2012, the actor had auditioned for this film and he was rejected because according to Motwane, he was still raw to portray this character. After Sidharth Malhotra took over the role from Imran Khan in 2015, the role finally landed in Harshavardhan Kapoor's lap. "This isn't the end of the world", says Harshavardhan, who is excited for Bhavesh Joshi's release on June 1. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, the actor speaks about his film clashing with sister Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding and so on…

Do you go by your instinct when you sign films or you have someone to guide you through the scripts to make a perfect choice?

Obviously instinct! With guidance, I wouldn't have done any of these films.

What made you sign Bhavesh Joshi Superhero? Was it an immediate yes after reading the script or the fact that Vikramaditya Motwane is spearheading it?

It was just a great script and the fact that Vikramaditya Motwane was doing it was just a home-run for me.

Tell us about your character in the film? How do you describe it?

He's a young boy, who goes through a massive change in his life, and then decides that he wants to fight justice and he's desperate from where I think.

Are you anywhere close to your character in real life - the rebel kind?

Not this one. The character is completely different from what I am in real life.

How did you and Sonam react to the fact that you'll be clashing with each other's films?

We hoped that we could avoid this situation but eventually it became an unavoidable one. I think whatever happens is for the best.

What are your expectations from the film? Has the Box Office culture built a pressure on you?

Yes definitely. Everybody wants their films to do well, to reach out to more people, and I hope that this one does because this film has got all the elements of a quintessential Hindi film but it has been presented to you in a very different way. I hope people feel happy, they get entertained and feel emotional. It's just good time at the movies. I really hope this film does well because if this happens then I can keep doing movies like Bhavesh Joshi and Mirzya.

You've also said that it wouldn't matter to you if this film doesn't work. What makes you say so?

I was kind of saying from the point of view that I have got to work with one of the best directors, Vikramaditya in India. I've grown a lot as an actor. We are very happy with the work that we've done and then beyond that certain things are not in our control. So, that's where I came from.

Has your family watched the film? If yes, what has been their response?

Not yet but we are about to start. (While we spoke, his family was waiting for him to join them and then watch the film's first screening together).

That you've assisted Anurag Kashyap in Bombay Velvet. Would you ever want to go behind the cameras as well?

Yes. Hopefully soon, in the next couple of years.

You gave your heart and soul to Mirzya but it did not manage to impress the audience. How did you deal with that entire phase because the first film, no matter how they fare, are always special to you?

It's difficult. I only have one film that did not really do well. It's not the end of the world. It was painful, it's not easy. Somebody who is quite sensitive and emotion has to hold on to things.

What kind of an actor do you want to become in Bollywood?

A good one! I think I would want to do all kinds of films that excite me.

