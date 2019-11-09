Harshvardhan Kapoor's 29th birthday gets a Koffee With Karan twist

Star World, home to the first and the longest-running talk show on Indian Television – Koffee with Karan, celebrates the birthday of the up-and-coming star-kid in the Bollywood town – Harshvardhan Kapoor! As the Bollywood industry celebrates his birthday on November 9, 2019, Star World reveres this occasion by bringing to its audiences, his first-ever appearance on Koffee with Karan along with his superstar sister Sonam Kapoor and the budding film producer Rhea Kapoor.

This year, Koffee with Karan comes to Star World in an all-new avatar – Koffee with Karan: The Time Machine, which is ought to take its fans down the memory lane of some of Tinsel's Towns favourite actors and actresses. With this week celebrating some sibling love, Star World will air the Mirzya movie lead actor Harshvardhan Kapoor along with his siblings.

Here are a few unknown things about this budding actor with a fledgling career in the film industry you most likely didn't know:

1. His incline towards acting

During his undergrad, he took acting electives for two semesters. That's when he realized acting is something he can do. He also got to train with theatre actor Alok Ulfat for three months along with the casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Eventually, he signed his debut movie – Mirzya. Though for the longest time, he wanted to become a writer-director, but somewhere between the age of 18-21, he decided to go with acting.

2. His favourite films of his dad Anil Kapoor?

Harsh has admitted to not have shared a close relationship with his father during childhood. "Dad was busy working. We siblings were completely brought up by Mom." Growing older Harsh came closer to his father for their shared passion for cinema. His favourite films of his dad are Parinda, My Wife's Murder, Dil Dhadakne Do, Slumdog Millionaire.

3. A recluse, for sure

Harsh, quite often has admitted in his interviews that he often disappears for a few weeks and that his family is used to that. Time and again, his siblings have also confirmed the same on the koffee couch!

4. All by himself!

Harsh doesn't take any advice from his sisters Rhea and Sonam. Also, not from his superstar father Anil Kapoor.

5. Got no masters in the art of diplomacy

Harsh won't ever lie. At any cost, it seems. In his lack of diplomacy, Harsh is a complete opposite of his dad. In one of his interviews, he says "I can't be nice to anyone just to get in that person's good books."

6. He assisted Anurag Kashyap in Bombay Velvet

Harsh has since the start, really liked Anurag Kashyap's films and so during those days, he reached out to him. He even became good friends with him and got the opportunity to assist him in 2015 for the movie – Bombay Velvet.

7. His upcoming movie is with his father

Along with his dad, Harsh recently confirmed that he is a part of the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. While Harshvardhan will be seen as Abhinav, Anil has been roped in to play Abhinav's father.

