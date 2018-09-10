Harshvardhan Rane, Kim Sharma: B-Town's latest couple

bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane, Kim Sharma are said to be serious about each other.

Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah

Kim Sharma accompanied Harshvardhan Rane to the premiere of his film, Paltan, setting tongues wagging. Over the weekend, the two were spotted at a Juhu multiplex. Though the couple haven't gone out in public to acknowledge their relationship, we wonder what's coooking.

Kim Sharma at Juhu PVR (Pic/Yogen Shah)



Harshvardhan Rane at Paltan preview

Seeing the paps, the Mohabbatein (2000) actor strangely kept her distance from Harsh.



Kim Sharma at Paltan's special screening (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Last week, they dined together at a Bandra restaurant and Kim was seen clutching the Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) actor's arm. The duo is said to be serious about each other.



Kim Sharma and Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane were spotted together in Juhu, last week

The rumour mills were running about Kim Sharma dating a fashion designer Arjun Khanna, but now, the reports also suggest that the 'Mohabbatein' actress has ended her rumoured relationship with the latter.



Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan spotted last week

There has been gossip about Paltan producer Nidhi Dutta and Harsh. Looks like it lasted only till the film's shooting schedule. On the work front, apart from showing off his acting chops in Bollywood, Harshvardhan Rane is also famous down south. After Paltan, Harshvardhan will also be seen in a Telugu film Brundavanamadi Andaridi, which is still in its production stage.

Kim Sharma, who is Yuvraj Singh's ex-flame, was married to Kenya-based businessman Ali Punjani in 2010. They later divorced. The actress, currently, has no projects in Bollywood so far.

