Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sanctions Rs 9 crore under Road Safety Fund

This paperless system would help in eliminating the scope of corruption in the challan process. At present, 512 e-challan machines are being used and there is a plan to make the system completely paperless by January 2019, said DGP B S Sandhu

Manohar Lal Khattar/AFP

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has sanctioned Rs 9 crore under the Road Safety Fund for procurement of state-of-the-art equipment and vehicles to prevent fatalities in road accidents, check drunken driving and overspeeding, and upgrading the e-challan system.

As many as 61 alco-sensors, 402 e-challan machines, 12 each of interceptor vehicles, small and big cranes would be procured with the funds.

This will help in strengthening the police machinery as well as check and bring the habitual traffic violators to books, Director General of Police B S Sandhu said here today.

In addition to these, reflective jackets and angles, face masks, bar lights, large and effective barricades and traffic helmets would be purchased and traffic awareness seminars and workshops organised in the districts, he said.

"At present, 248 alco-sensors are available with the police to deal with drunken drivers. Now, 61 more would be procured," Sandhu added.

The DGP said 402 e-challan machines would accelerate the process of generating challans and recovering penalties on the spot.

This paperless system would help in eliminating the scope of corruption in the challan process. At present, 512 e-challan machines are being used and there is a plan to make the system completely paperless by January 2019, he said.

He said 40 interceptor vehicles were being used to check overspeeding and 64,245 challans were issued in 2017. Twelve more such vehicles would be procured. Apart from this, 24 cranes would also be procured for the department, DGP Sandhu said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever