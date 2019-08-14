Haryana DCP kills self with a revolver, suicide note blames SHO

national

Faridabad: In an incident that happened in Faridabad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor committed suicide by shooting himself with the revolver of his gunman at his official residence on Wednesday. The incident took place around 5.45 a.m. in Sector 30, Faridabad. Kapoor's wife heard the gunshot and ran to the room.

Kapoor shot himself with the service revolver of his gunman. He had put the barrel in his mouth and pressed the trigger. The bullet exited from the other side of the head.

The ballistic and forensic science laboratory experts were called to collect fingerprints, gun powder on the hand of deceased, which will be matched with an empty cartridge and other bullets found in the chambers of a revolver.

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly committed suicide at his Govt residence by shooting himself with his service rifle early morning today. Police Investigation underway. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/7QD2liOMKK — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said a suicide note was found which alleged that Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupani Abdul Shaheed and an associate were blackmailing Kapoor. In a suicide note, written in English, the DCP said, "I am doing this due to Abdul and Malik. They were blackmailing me and are responsible for my death."

The exact reason for the blackmail is yet to be ascertained. The Faridabad police have detained Abdul Shaheed, SHO of the Bhupani area after his name surfaced in the suicide note of Vikram Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Shaheed's associate Satish Malik, whose name also finds mention in the suicide note is yet to be detained.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of blackmailing and abetment of suicide against both the accused on the basis of the suicide note and a written complaint was also given by deceased's wife," Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police told IANS. As per the FIR, Kapoor was being blackmailed by Shaheed and Malik by threatening him to implicate in a false case.

"With profound grief, we inform you that DCP NIT Vikram Kapoor on Wednesday morning committed suicide at his residence. We are investigating the reasons behind his suicide," the Faridabad Police said in a statement.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered, based on the complaint of Kapoor's son. "My father, as per his routine, would wake up at 5 a.m. Today as well he woke up at that time. Around 6 a.m., we heard a gunshot and woke up from our sleep. He was seated on the sofa in a pool of blood with the pistol in his right hand," the son told IANS. "My father was a simple and kind man. He had immense faith in the almighty. He had no enmity with anyone. For the last one-and-a-half months, Shaheed and Malik were mentally harassing him. They were threatening to frame him in a false case, which is why he was stressed," stated Kapoor's son.

Kapoor wife said that he used to go to an Ashram of a spiritual guru once in a week, an angle which will also be examined during the investigation. Call records of the deceased are being scanned. The police are also scanning the CCTV footages of his residence to check the entry and exit of visitors.

After the post-mortem, he was cremated in the evening.

Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons. Kapoor had joined the Haryana Police as Assistant Sub-Inspector in 1983. He was promoted to IPS in 2017. He was posted at NIT Faridabad as the deputy commissioner of police for the last couple of years.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

