Haryana DCP kills self with a revolver, suicide note blames SHO
Vikram Kapoor shot himself with the service revolver of his gunman. He had put the barrel in his mouth and pressed the trigger. The bullet exited from the other side of the head.
Faridabad: In an incident that happened in Faridabad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor committed suicide by shooting himself with the revolver of his gunman at his official residence on Wednesday. The incident took place around 5.45 a.m. in Sector 30, Faridabad. Kapoor's wife heard the gunshot and ran to the room.
Kapoor shot himself with the service revolver of his gunman. He had put the barrel in his mouth and pressed the trigger. The bullet exited from the other side of the head.
The ballistic and forensic science laboratory experts were called to collect fingerprints, gun powder on the hand of deceased, which will be matched with an empty cartridge and other bullets found in the chambers of a revolver.
Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly committed suicide at his Govt residence by shooting himself with his service rifle early morning today. Police Investigation underway. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/7QD2liOMKK— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019
Police spokesperson Sube Singh said a suicide note was found which alleged that Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupani Abdul Shaheed and an associate were blackmailing Kapoor. In a suicide note, written in English, the DCP said, "I am doing this due to Abdul and Malik. They were blackmailing me and are responsible for my death."
The exact reason for the blackmail is yet to be ascertained. The Faridabad police have detained Abdul Shaheed, SHO of the Bhupani area after his name surfaced in the suicide note of Vikram Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Shaheed's associate Satish Malik, whose name also finds mention in the suicide note is yet to be detained.
"We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of blackmailing and abetment of suicide against both the accused on the basis of the suicide note and a written complaint was also given by deceased's wife," Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police told IANS. As per the FIR, Kapoor was being blackmailed by Shaheed and Malik by threatening him to implicate in a false case.
"With profound grief, we inform you that DCP NIT Vikram Kapoor on Wednesday morning committed suicide at his residence. We are investigating the reasons behind his suicide," the Faridabad Police said in a statement.
A case of abetment to suicide has been registered, based on the complaint of Kapoor's son. "My father, as per his routine, would wake up at 5 a.m. Today as well he woke up at that time. Around 6 a.m., we heard a gunshot and woke up from our sleep. He was seated on the sofa in a pool of blood with the pistol in his right hand," the son told IANS. "My father was a simple and kind man. He had immense faith in the almighty. He had no enmity with anyone. For the last one-and-a-half months, Shaheed and Malik were mentally harassing him. They were threatening to frame him in a false case, which is why he was stressed," stated Kapoor's son.
Kapoor wife said that he used to go to an Ashram of a spiritual guru once in a week, an angle which will also be examined during the investigation. Call records of the deceased are being scanned. The police are also scanning the CCTV footages of his residence to check the entry and exit of visitors.
After the post-mortem, he was cremated in the evening.
Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons. Kapoor had joined the Haryana Police as Assistant Sub-Inspector in 1983. He was promoted to IPS in 2017. He was posted at NIT Faridabad as the deputy commissioner of police for the last couple of years.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
A 30-year-old man, suspected to be mentally ill, jumped from the 19th floor of an SRA building at Kalanagar, Bandra East. Rajendra Kedare, a resident of Ambedkar Garden slums in Shashtri Nagar, had climbed on to the extension rods of the 19th floor of the building. For nearly 30 minutes he was up there sitting on the rods, trying to balance himself. Suddenly, he leaned out and fell, says a woman who resides in the building. There was a loud sound when he fell. The suicide sent shockwaves as there were many people witnessing it but couldn't help
-
The 18-year-old son of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) CEO Milind Mhaiskar was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a posh residential building in Malabar Hill on the morning of July 8, 2017. Manmath Mhaiskar, a resident of Marine Lines, had gone to meet his friend, who lives in Dariya Mahal, Malabar Hill, around 7 am. His body was found below the building over an hour later. According to the police, Manmath had left his home early in the morning, allegedly on the pretext of meeting his friend. Around 8 am, the Malabar Hill police were informed about a youth lying in a pool of blood, below the high-rise.
-
Considered one of the most promising musicians on the indie circuit, keyboardist Karan Joseph, 29, jumped off a Bandra high-rise in the morning of September 9, 2017. Joseph, known in the industry as Madfingers, allegedly committed suicide from a 12th floor flat in Bandra Bandstand's Concorde Apartments. According to the police, Joseph may have been battling depression but other possibilities were also probed
-
Fearing that the police would label him as "thief", a 21-year-old ended his life in Titwala, Thane. His parents have alleged that the Titwala police took their son's mobile phone and jacket on the pretext of probing his role in a bike theft case. Mitesh Rajesh Jagtap had a diploma in automobiles and was looking for a job for the last few months. He lived with his parents and younger brother, Jatin Jagtap, 18, in Nyaneshwar Nagar, Titwala. His father works as a security guard and mother takes tuitions at home. Mitesh allegedly hanged himself between 1.30 am and 2.30 am in the hall of his ground floor flat in Sai Prasad Building
-
A professor from Jhunjhunwala College in Ghatkopar, who suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair, murdered her and later, tried to slit his throat and wrist. The incident took place in the morning of September 9, 2017. The accused, has been booked for murder. According to the Kolshewadi police, the man suspected Vidya of having an extra-marital affair and this would often lead to fights between the couple
-
A 21-year-old woman police constable, attached with the Thane city police headquarters, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Kalwa. According to police sources, Sarika Pawar, a native of Ahmednagar, was found hanging in her flat by her fiancé, on September 7,2017. Sarika had joined the police force in 2014. Police sources said no suicide note was recovered from the crime spot
-
Sanjeev Rajoria, assistant director general at DoT, was found hanging in a hotel in Powai on August 2, 2017. So far, the Powai police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The police are trying to establish if the note found in his diary could be grounds to register an abetment of suicide case under section 306 of the IPC. A few days after his death, family members have unearthed a diary entry that could support their allegations that he was being harassed by seniors with taunts about his sexuality. His wife Neelam, in her statement to the police, had earlier alleged that four of his seniors would call him "impotent" and also passed "vulgar and objectionable remarks about his sexuality."
-
Two days after the decomposed body of a 63-year-old woman was found in her 10th floor flat of Belscot Tower in Lokhandwala, the Oshiwara police recovered a one-line suicide note from her bedroom. Confirming the development, Subhash Khanwilkar, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station said, the note reads as 'Meri maut ka koi zimmedar nahi hai' (no one is responsible for my death). It also bears the signature of the deceased Asha Sahani. The police found the decomposed body of the senior citizen on August 8, 2017, it is believed that she and her son, who lives in the US, had not spoken in a year.
-
Not being able to bear the difficulties she was facing in her studies, a student of BMC-run Nair Dental College and Hospital committed suicide by hanging on September 13, 2017. Before taking the extreme step, she sent a message to a friend saying that she was depressed. The Kalachowky police registered an Accidental Death Reprt in the matter. The deceased, identified as Bhagyalakshmi, was pursuing Bachelor of Dental Studies at the college and resided in Ichalkaranaji. According to preliminary investigation, she was having some difficulties in understanding the dentistry subject and had discussed it with some of her friends
-
A 39-year-old psychologist allegedly committed suicide in her apartment at Thane late on September 2, 2017 night. The mother of three is said to have killed herself when the children were out. The police said that no suicide note has been found and will be speaking to her husband and relatives to find out the reason for the extreme step
-
A 24-year-old student of a private nursing college today allegedly committed suicide at her hostel on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, police said. Narayani Awasthi, third year student of B.Sc Nursing course, hanged herself from shower rod in the bathroom of her hostel room at around 9 am on September 2, 2017. The incident occurred at Jaslok House, the Nursing College hostel of Jaslok Hospital. According to the official, Awasthi, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was staying in the hostel for the last three years, and was of late "upset" with her seniors over grant of leave.
-
A 20-year old accused, arrested over the charges of fraud, committed suicide in Mumbai's Andheri Police Station on August 18, 2017 . The accused, identified as Vijay Salvi, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling with his vest, inside the police lock-up. As soon as the policemen saw him hanging from the ceiling, they rushed him to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead
-
In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old Class XI student committed suicide by hanging himself, after his mother scolded him over his phone usage. During the argument, she attempted to snatch the phone from him after which it broke. The Kurar police have registered a case of accidental death in the matter. Cops say on August 12, 2017 the boy, a resident of Kurar village and his mother got into an argument over his excessive phone usage. She attempted to snatch the phone away from him after which it broke. angry at his phone getting broken, the boy then departed to his uncle's residence. He went to college the next day and committed suicide by hanging himself after returning home. His mother was at a neighbour's place during the time he took his life
-
'Frustrated' with her life, one Sheron Francis, 22, committed suicide by jumping into the Vashi creek on Saturday night. The Vashi police, along with the fire brigade and local fishermen are trying to find her body. According to the police, Francis was a resident of Badlapur and worked at a city-based call center. She contacted her friend, identified as A Mishra and asked him to come to Vashi railway station. The duo then headed to the Vashi creek's old bridge. Francis narrated her ordeal to Mishra and said she is frustrated with life and wants to commit suicide. This made Mishra tense and he asked her to stop it and started calling other colleagues to inform them about her ordeal. While he was in the middle of that, the girl committed suicide by jumping into the creek
-
43-year-old Prashant Sibal, who was an executive, who served with Tata Motors, committed suicide by jumping off the 15th floor of his residence at Kalpataru Habitat building in Parel. A case of accidental has been registered by the Kalachowky police. Police recovered a suicide note from Prashant Sibal's bedroom, which said he didn't blame anyone for his decision
-
A senior officer of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Mumbai, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of a hotel room. Sandeep Rajourie (34), posted as assistant director general of ITS department of telecom in MTNL, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of the hotel room in Powai at around 12 pm
-
A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her building in suburban Andheri. Varsha Yadav, a resident of the SRA building in Chandivali area of the suburb, plunged to her death at around 5:30 pm
-
The wife of actor Manoj Goyal, committed suicide at her apartment. She was said to have taken the extreme step when she was alone at home. The 40-year-old homemaker ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan at her Lokhandwala flat on July 30, 2017. Neelima Goyal, the deceased is said to have taken the extreme step between 11am and 1pm, when her 8-year-old daughter had gone for tuitions and her husband was at work. In the suicide note, the deceased did not hold anyone responsible
-
Sexual assault by a group of boys in Powai pushed two minors over the edge, traumatising them to the extent that both consumed poison on July 20, 2017 . While one of them, aged 10, succumbed to the poison the same day, The 13-year old boy died a few days after he was admitted to a hospital. According to the victim, the incident happened on July 6,2017 when he and his friend were going to tuition classes. After the incident, the two carried on and reached class. The tuition teacher noticed that both appeared scared. She tried to communicate with them, but they refused to say anything to her either. The 13-year old boy died a few days after he was admitted to a hospital.
Has Mumbai become the city of Maximum Stress? Well, with the number of suicides taking place across the city, it seems like people are unable to cope with the fast-paced life Mumbai affords. Here are 19 suicides that rocked the city
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Mumbai gears up for Independence Day, Watch the exclusive practice session of the parade