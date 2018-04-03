Has Kim Sharma gone under the knife?

Something's different about Kim! Has she resorted to something most B-Town women love doing?



Kim Sharma

We spotted Kim Sharma at a recent event and could not help but notice how different she looks. She appears to have a more chiselled face and a sharply defined jawline. Has she resorted to something most B-Town women love doing? Or is it a new makeup technique? Or perhaps, we are simply seeing her after long? Whatever the reason, your guess is as good as ours.

Kim Sharma made her dream debut in Bollywood in 2000 with one of the biggest production houses, Yash Raj Films, with the movie 'Mohabbatein'. In fact, she was one of the lucky newcomers to make her debut in a film with Bollywood's biggest actors - Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, Kim couldn't establish herself as a bankable actress in Bollywood. She worked in films 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', 'Nehlle Pe Dehlla', 'Tom, Dick, and Harry' and 'Money Hai Toh Honey Hai', all failed to make big moolah at the Box Office.

Kim married Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani in 2010 and quit the entertainment industry. Kim stayed away from limelight ever since.

