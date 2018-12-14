Has Muskaan actor Sharad Malhotra tied the knot? See Photo

television

A photo of Television actor Ssharad Malhotra all decked up as a bride has surfaced

Sharad Malhotra

Actor Ssharad Malhotraa didn't waste any time in getting ready to tie the knot. Don't get confused with this. Ssharad has tied the knot but in his current show Muskaan with co-star Yesha Rughani's on-screen character. However, in real life, the actor is still a bachelor and looking for his Ms. Perfect. Ssharad has always been open about his personal life and also feels that he is ready to settle down with the right girl.

However, right now, he wants people to focus on his work only. "I am an actor and I understand media and audiences interest in my personal life but when the right person comes along I will myself introduce her to the world as my love."

Adding further, he states, "I want people to talk more about my work. Love life is not the only thing I want to be known for. I intend getting married for sure. Everyone has to get married at least once in a life time in India. We are traditional folks and very rooted. Happy marriages do exists that's what we have grown up believing. Everyone keeps asking me when I am getting married. I will get married sooner or later and will surely not be hiding it."

