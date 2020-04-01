Has Olympic gymnast Simone Biles split from boyfriend Stacey Ervin?

US gymnastics legend Simone Biles seems to have split from boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr after reportedly discovering on February 14, Valentine's Day that he was cheating on her.

In the last few months, there has been very little social media communication between the couple, who would otherwise post messages about each other every second day. Biles, 23, has even unfollowed fellow gymnast Ervin, 25, on Instagram. The last time the four-time Olympic gold medal-winner Biles, Instagrammed a photograph to Ervin was on January 12 when the two were at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Then, towards the end of February, she wrote on social media, "It's real when it hurts." Ervin's last social media message to Biles was after their holiday in Belize late last year. "Spending the last week together in a tropical paradise was absolutely amazing. I love you & know I've got your back…through it all," he wrote. The couple began dating in 2017.

