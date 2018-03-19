Has Salman Khan's Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal who is ill approached him for help?

Pooja Dadwal, who was Salman Khan's co-star in the 1995 film Veergati, is suffering from tuberculosis and has apparently contacted Salman Khan via a video message



Pooja Dadwal (R) with Atul Agnihotri in a still from Veergati. Pic/YouTube

One of Salman Khan's co-stars Pooja Dadwal is reportedly ill and is trying to contact him to seek financial aid. She starred with him in the 1995 film, Veergati. According to Navbharat Times, the former actress, Pooja Dadwal is suffering from tuberculosis and lung-related ailment and has been admitted to Mumbai's T B Hospital, Sewri for the past 15 days. The report also adds that Pooja has reportedly tried to get in touch with the 52-year-old actor to ask for financial help but apparently Salman has not responded yet.

Also see video





The ailing actress spoke to the national daily and said, "I got to know six months ago that I was suffering from tuberculosis. After learning about this I tried to contact Salman Khan but there's been no response yet."

Apparently, the former actress has conveyed the message to Salman Khan through a video, claiming her weak financial condition. The daily also reported that Pooja was a casino manager in Goa before she got diagnosed with tuberculosis. "If Salman Khan sees my video, he might help me. I have been admitted to the hospital for 15 days now. I was the manager at a casino in Goa for several years. I am penniless. I am dependent on others for even a cup of tea," the actress was quoted by the publication.

Twitterati has been taken aback after learning this story of Pooja Dadwal and has requested Salman Khan to extend help.

@BeingSalmanKhan bhai, veergati ki actress Pooja is critical at mumbai’s shivdi hospital, she is suffering frm TB, unable to pay her bills and get proper treatment, help her — Praveen Chand (@prvvvn) March 19, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan veergati's actress pooja dadwal waiting for your financial help pls help her she is admitted in shewri tb hospital Mumbai — Shariq hasan (@hasan_shariq) March 19, 2018

Actress Pooja Dadwal.. get well soon..

https://t.co/pJrYwSyiHB — SOUMYAJIT DAS (@soumyajit1403) March 19, 2018

The Veergati actress was abandoned by her husband and in-laws after her health started worsening. She has also featured in films like Inteqam, Hindustan and Dabdaba.

Also Read: Salman Khan Unveils Race 3 Character Poster

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates