Has Shahid Kapoor taken a pay-cut for Jersey?

After the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown and led to the cancellation of all the shoots, the economy seems to be at its ebb. And owing to this financial crunch, a lot of actors have taken pay-cuts for their work. Pinkvilla reports Shahid Kapoor has done the same for his upcoming film Jersey.

A source told the portal, "Shahid had previously signed Jersey on two conditions - a remuneration of Rs 33 crore and a percentage in the profit share. The makers had mutually agreed on the same demands and the film shoot was on when the Covid outbreak caused a temporary pause in the film's schedule."

It added, "In the last few months, the whole perspective of making a film and its budget has changed considerably. So the producers requested their lead star to take a pay cut, to keep the project on floors. They felt the film will otherwise go over-budget."

The source continued and revealed, "Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore. But he is also very confident of the film's success given the way they are shooting it. So the producers have not changed his profit sharing clause at all."

The film also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur and was all set to release on August 28 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

