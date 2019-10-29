Has Tiger Shroff moved to his plush eight-bedroom apartment?

Tiger Shroff surely made heads turn with his Diwali outfit as he graced the auspicious Diwali bash organised by the Bachchans. For the grand party hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Shroff opted for an off white attire. He opted for pants with a 'bandhgala' shirt and glossy brown boots.

As a norm followed by most of the celebrities, their stylists, designers or they themselves, share their promotional, festive or photoshoot looks on social media. By doing this, they credit their makeup, hair and clothes team for collaborating and bringing up the desired look. Shroff, too, followed the suit.

The Heropanti actor shared his picture from his bedroom with many paintings hung on the wall. It has his icon, the late pop singer, Michael Jackson's frame hanging and Spiderman's toy kept on the table. Through these paintings, the actor has added a pop of colour in his bedroom. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram About last night... #diwali2019 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onOct 27, 2019 at 9:16pm PDT

After seeing this picture, there is enough buzz that it is from his new house. There were reports that the Baaghi actor has moved to his new house that he purchased in Khar, Mumbai last year. The house is an eight-bedroom apartment.

At the Bachchan's Diwali party, the Shroffs met the Kapoors. Tiger's family was clicked welcoming Shraddha Kapoor's family with hugs. The two will next be seen in Baaghi 3, which is directed by choreographer Ahmed Khan and is slated to release next year on March 6.

