Has TV couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani parted ways?

TV couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani, who met on the sets of the TV show Pavitra Rishta, have parted ways, according to reports. Negi and Dhanjani were together for over six years, and now the buzz is that they have called it quits.

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani never shied away from confessing their love for each other even in front of the media. They even participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 together and won the season. Speaking about the win, Negi had said, "It was difficult for me. I am very lazy and that's why I didn't want to be a part of this show as I had to go for my serial shoot. But Rithvik encouraged me and we took part in it."

Sources close to the development informed ETimes that the couple has broken up. The report further states that their close friends have known about it for a month now. Apparently, Asha and Rithvik were living together, and now, the latter has moved out of the house.

Earlier, when Asha Negi was asked about their marriage plans, the actress had said, "We are not thinking of marriage anytime soon. Not after three-four years. We want to be settled professionally first. We only think about our careers only at this point in time."

