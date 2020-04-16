Has TV couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani parted ways?
Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani met on the sets of the hugely popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta, and started dating then.
TV couple Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani, who met on the sets of the TV show Pavitra Rishta, have parted ways, according to reports. Negi and Dhanjani were together for over six years, and now the buzz is that they have called it quits.
Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani never shied away from confessing their love for each other even in front of the media. They even participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 together and won the season. Speaking about the win, Negi had said, "It was difficult for me. I am very lazy and that's why I didn't want to be a part of this show as I had to go for my serial shoot. But Rithvik encouraged me and we took part in it."
Sources close to the development informed ETimes that the couple has broken up. The report further states that their close friends have known about it for a month now. Apparently, Asha and Rithvik were living together, and now, the latter has moved out of the house.
Earlier, when Asha Negi was asked about their marriage plans, the actress had said, "We are not thinking of marriage anytime soon. Not after three-four years. We want to be settled professionally first. We only think about our careers only at this point in time."
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi is one television couple whose names are always connected. The duo, who is frequently seen together, be it at social events, parties, or night outs with friends, have set some major couple goals to everyone out there. All pictures/Instagram
The couple met on the sets of their first TV show together, Pavitra Rishta, and since have come a long way. The couple has been together more than seven years now. Let's take a look at their sweet journey, but before that, here's an insight into Asha and Rithvik's personal life.
Asha Negi, born August 23, 1989, gained popularity for her role in the show Pavitra Rishta as Purvi. Later on, the actress carved a niche in the television industry with her next few shows, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan as Kalpana, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, among others.
Born and bought up in Dehradun, Asha Negi was crowned Miss Uttarakhand 2009. She eventually moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. Asha has also worked in multiple advertisements and many photoshoots. Later, she auditioned for her first TV show in 2010 with Star Plus' popular show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina playing the role of Madhura. Ever since then, there was no turning back for the actress!
Speaking of Rithvik Dhanjani, he was born in Madhya Pradesh into a Sindhi family that moved to Dubai soon after he was born. He did his schooling in Dubai and graduation from the City of London College. In his college days, he was into acting, modelling and hosting shows.
Though he began his acting career with a cameo in Bandini in which he played a negative character, his big break came in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, which was also of an antagonist, Jay Khurana, a werewolf and in love with the female protagonist. His career took a turn for the better when he was paired opposite the love of his life, Asha Negi, in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta.
The duo wasn't aware when their professional relationship turned personal, and later, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani didn't shy away from confessing their love for each other even in front of the media.
In November 2013, Asha Negi participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 along with her partner Rithvik Dhanjani. They were two of the most entertaining contestants on the show, and in February 2014, they won the dance show.
Elated after the win, Rithvik Dhanjani shared how great the journey was in a media interaction, "Honestly, from the beginning, we kept in mind that we have to give our best performance. We always wanted to win the show and really worked hard for it. We are happy to win the title. We have covered almost every dance form on the show and once got injured also during our performance."
For Asha Negi, it was not a cakewalk to continue her stint on the dance reality show because she was simultaneously shooting her daily soap. "It was difficult for me. I am very lazy and that's why I didn't want to be a part of this show as I had to go for my serial shoot. But Rithvik encouraged me and we took part in it."
Dodging the question of marriage, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani have time and again confessed how they are happy being in a relationship, and how they still don't need a tag to show how much they love each other.
"We are not thinking of marriage anytime soon. Not after three-four years. We want to be settled professionally first. We only think about our careers only at this point of time," said Asha Negi in an interview a few years ago. So, is now the time to tie the knot or fans have to wait for the lovebirds to make it official? Only time will tell.
When asked about reuniting on-screen with boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi said in an interview with mid-day, "We are not the right people to answer the question because it depends on the producers. We have been offered [shows] in the past, but it comes with a lot of pressure because we have one hit under our belt. So, we have been sceptical about working together. If we do take up something, it will have to be different. We have a precious bond and don't want to test it before the camera. For now, we are enjoying our own careers."
"It's hard to put into words what I feel for you, but I can only say that you are the most important human being in my life! Thankyou for making my life so beautiful.. though I am not very expressive when it comes to us and the first one when it comes to taking digs at you but right now I only want to say that baby you are one of the nicest, most talented, caring and one of the most hardworking person I've met, because you work at our relationship with as much care and focus as you do while hosting on the stage or maybe more because you make me laugh everyday and get my stupid jokes too [sic]"
The actress further continued, "because you tell me I'm beautiful every single day because you are such a good son and brother and friend because you never give up on our relationship no matter what! You always see the best in me and that is something I need to learn from you... Thank you, baby, for holding me when I fall, looking at me the way you do, putting up with my sh*t and mainly for being my partner I love you maddoooo!" wrote Asha Negi on social media, sharing her love for Rithvik Dhanjani. Aren't they adorable?
