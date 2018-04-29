Hasin Jahan creates fresh trouble for Mohammed Shami

On Saturday, Jahan posted this picture of a driving license on her Facebook page, claiming it was of Shami and his actual birth year was 1982 and not 1990



Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami

The off-pitch drama in India and Delhi pacer Mohammed Shami's life seems to be never-ending. Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan, who had earlier accused him of adultery, domestic abuse and matchfixing, has now claimed that the cricketer has faked his real age and has fooled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Association of Bengal (for whom he plays domestic cricket).

On Saturday, Jahan posted this picture of a driving license on her Facebook page, claiming it was of Shami and his actual birth year was 1982 and not 1990 as furnished in the BCCI records. The Facebook post was later deleted.

