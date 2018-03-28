Mohammed Shami threatens Hasin Jahan and refuses to meet her after his accident

Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan, who was in Delhi to meet the Indian pacer, on Tuesday alleged that Shami not only refused to see her but also threatened her



Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan, who was in Delhi to meet the Indian pacer, on Tuesday alleged that Shami not only refused to see her but also threatened her. Jahan was in Delhi to see Shami after the fast bowler met with a road accident and suffered injuries.

"I had come to see Shami as he was injured, but he refused to meet me. He threatened me and said 'I will see you in court now'," Jahan told reporters here. Jahan and Mohammed Shami are currently fighting a legal battle after the former accused the latter of having extra-marital affairs.

"Yes he met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard," Jahan added. Shami has been booked under various bailable and non-bailable offences, including an attempt to murder, after Jahan's complaint.

