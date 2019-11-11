Have a huge crush on my classmate!

There is a girl in my class I have a crush on. I don't know how to tell her this because I am afraid it may ruin our friendship. What should I do? I really love her.— Yash S

Telling her how you feel depends upon the kind of friendship you have. If the two of you are open with each other, you should be able to gauge how she feels, as well as how she will react. It is a call you alone can take. I suggest you tell her how you feel in any manner you are most comfortable with. To assume something will ruin your friendship doesn't help, because it prevents you from being honest about how you feel. That is not what strong friendships are built upon.

I'm not sure if this girl I work with sees me as just a colleague or a friend. I tell her a lot about my personal life, and she sometimes reciprocates, but I still don't know much about her. I open up because I think of her as a friend, given that we have been working together for almost three years now. She makes me feel as if she doesn't value me the way I value her presence in my life. How do I change this?

It's normal for people in an office to have different approaches to how they see each other. You assume she is a friend because you have thought of her as one and shared information with her. She may not want to mix business with her personal life and has probably withheld personal information for precisely that reason. The only way this can change is to extend your relationship beyond working hours. If she sees you as someone she can talk to outside the office as well, she may start to think of you as more than just someone she works with. Tell her why her presence matters, and why you think of her a friend, because honesty goes a long way.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates