Have space, will play: Omar Abdullah tweets video of people playing cricket inside quarantine centre

While India reels under the rampage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a heartwarming video of people playing cricket at a quarantine is winning hearts online. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a heartening video from a quarantine center that has now garnered all sorts of reactions.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference party leader shared a small video clip from one of the quarantine centres to spread happiness and joy among others. While sharing the video with his 3.2 million followers, Omar Abdullah said, "Have space, will play. Quarantine time pass." He ended his caption with a cricket bat and ball emoticon.

In the 37-seconds video clip, residents of the quarantine center can be seen playing cricket to pass their time amid the COVID-19 crisis. As the video moves further, one can see multiple hospital beds kept at about 6-feet distance from each other in the premise while the men engage in a game of cricket in one corner of the centre.

We Indian always find something to entertain ourself in tough time ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ — Faijan Qureshi (@FaijanQureshi_) June 10, 2020

Armed with face mask, the group of men can be seen playing cricket on the artificial turf of the quarantine centre while a few patients can be seen resting on their beds. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 90,000 views and nearly 5,000 likes. The beautiful video has garnered all sort of comments with netizens lauding the spirits of those quarantined due to the deadly virus.

Cricketing brains to tackle corona.. Hope no one is run out — Iqbal Saleem (@DrIqbalSaleemM1) June 10, 2020

One user said, "Boys playing really well," while lauding the men in the video a second user wrote, "True example of not letting your shoulders drop even when you are put through toughest challenges." A third user commented, "We Indian always find something to entertain ourself in tough time." A fourth user trying to show the witty side of the video said, "Cricketing brains to tackle corona.. Hope no one is run out."

Are patients this irresponsible & not bothered about patients? Which is this hospital. It's management & the players must be sacked. — Chandrashekhar (@Chandra46) June 10, 2020

While some users loved the video, there were others who raised concerns with regards to social distancing and risking life of other patients. One of the users said, "Are patients this irresponsible & not bothered about patients? Which is this hospital. It's management & the players must be sacked," while another user stated, "Good for positivity. But they are creating disturbance to the other people lying on bed."

True example of not letting your shoulders drop even when you are put through toughest challenges.... — Eshan Gupta (@gupta13_eshan) June 10, 2020

It is better to b home quarantine to prevent the spread of virus as one positive person can effect the others playing or watching cricket — Raies Hussain (@raies_hussain) June 10, 2020

Boys playing really well. — Naved ahmad (@naivesstory) June 10, 2020

The uncle on the bed at square leg! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ — Chambal ka Badshah (@BhadoriaAakash) June 10, 2020

This will increase their immunity to fight against COVID ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Junaid Baba (@baba1980_baba) June 10, 2020

Yeah right and touching same ball again and again by everyone will keep the virus sustained....ludos all over! — Ankit Tomar (@ank8tomar) June 10, 2020

On Wednesday, a total of 161 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby taking the Union Territory's tally to 4,507. To date, 51 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in Jammu and Kashmir, while 1,671 people have completely recovered from the global pandemic.

