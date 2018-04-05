Have you seen Shah Rukh Khan's new wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Delhi?

Yesterday, a new waxwork of Shah Rukh Khan was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Delhi



Yesterday, a new waxwork of Shah Rukh Khan was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Delhi. This is the second figure of SRK with his signature pose of outstretched arms. It has been placed in a special interactive theme zone.



Shah Rukh Khan's wax statue in New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan's exquisitely detailed figure has been created in a classic romantic pose. It will allow fans to get close and personal with the living legend and take back mesmerizing memories.



Speaking on the unveiling of Shah Rukh Khan’s second figure, Mr. Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said, "I invite you to meet SRK from 5th April onwards at our Delhi attraction. We are extremely pleased to create and Shah Rukh’s second figure and bring it to his fans. Given Shah Rukh’s immense popularity and stature, the figure called for a special unveiling. We will introduce more such additions in the future. Keep visiting us."

The figure was also toured around parts of central and old Delhi for the fans, which lit a firestorm of overwhelming responses. It shows their endless love towards SRK.

