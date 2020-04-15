Have you seen these hilarious memes on Ramayan? They will surely make you laugh!

The years 1987 and 1988 were nothing less than revolutionary for television. We saw Ramayan on tv, one of the grandest shows in history, and also one of the most spectacular and memorable, and of course, iconic. And since no shootings are happening due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all the episodes have resurfaced on Doordarshan for the viewers' entertainment.

It was reported that the reruns of Ramayan fetched a staggering 1.4 million views within four days and the data is likely to go higher. But given everything that's classic invites memes on social media, how could Ramayan stay away? In case you have not seen them, watch them right here and have a great laugh.

The first one was all about the patience level once can have in today's times, have a look:

If you thought Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s and Shahid Kapoor in recent times are the prime examples of the 'Angry Young Man', think again, or rather watch the original Angry Young Man:

And another user followed up to the same meme and introduced us to the first Angry Young Man:

What will you do if you get the opportunity to eat Gol Gappas, Momos, and every possible junk food once the lockdown is over? This video is the answer:

When I get to eat Golgappas, Momos and junk food that are bad for me after this lockdown is over:#RamayanOnDDNational #Ramayanmemes #Ramayana #Laxman pic.twitter.com/qTy8Z83nWN — AnonymousGirl (@Anonymo99859659) April 13, 2020

And remember a meme that became very famous on social media a few months back that was all about 'The Art' and 'The Artist'? Now Ramayan has the same one too:

Last but not the least, how has Doordarshan benefited from Ramayan as far as their TRPs are concerned? All hail Lord Ram!:

View this post on Instagram Hum karte hain prabandh, aap chinta mat kijiye A post shared by Sagar (@sagarcasm) onApr 11, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

We expect more such memes in the coming days since Ramayan will continue to hook the viewers for a longer period now!

