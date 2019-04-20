Have you seen this childhood photo of Ananya Birla with mother Neerja Birla?
Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla took to Instagram to share her childhood memory with her mother on her birthday
Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla has created a buzz for her music and fashion sense.
Ananya Birla is a sensational musician, entrepreneur and an upcoming style icon in town. The 24-year-old rocking performer recently shared an adorable picture on the social media platform, Instagram which will definitely melt your heart.
View this post on Instagram
It’s your birthday in a few hours - I wanted to say I love you more than I can express. Happy birthday to my go-to person, my protector, my best friend, my mentor, my mom! I do not know how I got so lucky so as to be your child, but this is something I thank God for every day. Whenever I have needed you, you have always been around, and whenever I have created a fuss you’ve always given me space. You’ve always just guided me and told me right from wrong but never told me what to do. You’ve allowed me to learn from my own mistakes and I’m forever grateful for that. I’ll never forget all those nights when you helped me study for history ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ and then when you came for all my exam papers and waited for me in the car for hours just to make me feel safe when you had so many other things to do, to now flying down just for a day to see me performing, or being on set, in studio and giving me so much strength. Thank you for dealing with my weird work timings and my general insanities. When people say we look like sisters, today I have to agree - I do agree with that. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ You always say “please wake me up once you’re back home betu,” and I never have the heart to. Even though we are grown up now, I’ll always always turn to you. Home is where mom is. Happy birthday âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ
Ananya Birla also took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek into her latest single, 'Unstoppable'!
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Expensive things Mukesh Ambani spends on