Ananya Birla pays ode to women with her new single 'Unstoppable'

famous-personalities

India's ace boxer Mary Kom, tennis star Sania Mirza and actress Juhi Chawla came together for Ananya Birla's new single 'Unstoppable'

Ananya Birla performing during one of her concerts. Pic/Instagram Ananya Birla

Singer and young entrepreneur Ananya Birla said that her new single 'Unstoppable' celebrates womanhood, and stands for liberation and change, reported IANS. Ananya Birla is the eldest daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla and on International Women's Day, she launched her new single which was released via Universal Music.

Also Read: Ananya Birla's 'bulletproof hearts' photos in Sabyasachi lehenga have gone viral

"Gender rules were made to be broken, especially if you have been told throughout history that you're 'less than'.On International Women's Day, I wanted to release 'Unstoppable' to celebrate women," Ananya said in a statement.

Ananya Birla took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek into her latest single, 'Unstoppable'! While sharing the video Ananya captioned it: This song and video is dedicated to every girl or woman, who has felt the need to try a little harder, shout a little louder and push a little further. Here’s to us being unstoppable together.

View Photos: Ananya Birla shows us how to rock the wedding season look in these photos!

"Rejecting outdated stereotypes, this song stands for liberation and change. The world belongs to those who want to make a difference and gender is no barrier. With determination and strength, we can achieve anything," she added.

Apart from being a musician and entrepreneur, Ananya is also the new style icon in town. The 24-year-old sensational performer has always made a mark with her chic, glam and fabulous fashionista choices. She has definitely left an imprint on our minds with her fashion sense and beautiful choices.

Don't believe us. Have a look:

Ananya Birla also created a buzz for her fashion sense at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding where she was seen in a stunning pink lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

View Photos: Ananya Birla is daddy Kumar Mangalam Birla's little girl

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates