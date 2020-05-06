Have you seen this mesmerising aerial footage of Amritsar?

With the nationwide lockdown in place due to the Coronavirus outbreak, major cities in the country that otherwise attract a lot of crowds has been wearing a deserted look. After viral videos showing breathtaking aerial visuals of Mumbai and Gurugram, The Twitterati is swooning over the aerial visuals of Amritsar.

Shared by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh, made by the district administration of Amritsar, the video opens with the splendid view of the Golden Gate at night after which it moves to an aerial shot of the Golden Temple. The video goes on to shows glimpses of the War Memorial, the Amritsar railway station, the roads and bazaars, Town Hall and Khalsa College, and ends with a breathtaking view of the well-lit Golden Temple at night.

In the caption, Singh said, “Sharing a video made by District Administration, Amritsar with an inspiring message. We all need to fight together in this war against #Covid19 & help our Corona Warriors by abiding with all rules & regulations. Let's do it for Punjab. We will win this war!”

Sharing a video made by District Administration, Amritsar with an inspiring message. We all need to fight together in this war against #Covid19 & help our Corona Warriors by abiding with all rules & regulations. Let's do it for Punjab. We will win this war! #StaySafeStayHealthy pic.twitter.com/v8985DdC9X — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 3, 2020

The video posted on May 3, garnered more than 14,800 views with 1,200 likes and was retweeted 283 times so far. The users commenting in the video resounded the chief minister’s assurance that we will win the war against the pandemic.

We will win. ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ — Preeti Yadav (@drpreetiyadav9) May 3, 2020

Sir, Surely we will..... — Sneha Singh (@Snehasi7) May 3, 2020

Simply awesome sir. We also got to see the beautiful city and its important landmarks. — T K Srinath (@tksri100) May 3, 2020

Beautiful Message for ushering in Solidarity as we move ahead



Awareness Campaigns in Regional Language will be effective



Nice aerial shots too



Glad to see something like this without involving the Chief Minister as focus



Signs of mature polity



Happy to see Farmers working — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@RDXThinksThat) May 3, 2020

My beautiful #Amritsar ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ I'm proud of Amritsar's District Administration. — Karun Mahendru ðÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ âÂÂÂÂ (@KARUNCOOL22) May 3, 2020

