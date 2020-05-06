Search

Have you seen this mesmerising aerial footage of Amritsar?

Updated: May 06, 2020, 14:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shared by the Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and made by the district administration of Amritsar, the video features some of the most popular places in the state capital

A screengrab from the video posted by Capt Amarinder Singh on Twitter
A screengrab from the video posted by Capt Amarinder Singh on Twitter

With the nationwide lockdown in place due to the Coronavirus outbreak, major cities in the country that otherwise attract a lot of crowds has been wearing a deserted look. After viral videos showing breathtaking aerial visuals of Mumbai and Gurugram, The Twitterati is swooning over the aerial visuals of Amritsar.

Shared by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh, made by the district administration of Amritsar, the video opens with the splendid view of the Golden Gate at night after which it moves to an aerial shot of the Golden Temple. The video goes on to shows glimpses of the War Memorial, the Amritsar railway station, the roads and bazaars, Town Hall and Khalsa College, and ends with a breathtaking view of the well-lit Golden Temple at night.

In the caption, Singh said, “Sharing a video made by District Administration, Amritsar with an inspiring message. We all need to fight together in this war against #Covid19 & help our Corona Warriors by abiding with all rules & regulations. Let's do it for Punjab. We will win this war!”

The video posted on May 3, garnered more than 14,800 views with 1,200 likes and was retweeted 283 times so far. The users commenting in the video resounded the chief minister’s assurance that we will win the war against the pandemic.

What do you think about the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK