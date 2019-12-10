Have you seen this photo of Smriti Irani's mother travelling in a rickshaw?
Smriti Irani says, 'Mine gave me wings to fly and the confidence that if anything ever goes wrong there is always Mom to help nurture me and put me back on my feet'.
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is well known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post featuring her mother Shibani Bagchi. Irani, who is one of the coolest politicians in India, shared an adorable picture of her mother, who is seen travelling in a rickshaw.
View this post on Instagram
Irani captioned it: "Ma", and the post has garnered about 30,000 likes and counting.
The picture was liked by thousands of her followers including Indian Actor and Producer Nivaan Sen and Bollywood actress Divya Seth Shah. While Nivaan posted a heart emoticon, Divya commented 'Beauts' with a hugging face emoticon.
Several other users also took to the comments section of the post to share their views and shower their love on the mother-daughter duo. One user said, "She is gorgeous!" while another commented, "You and your mom are both inspirational." A third user wrote, "That word resides world in it," with a heart emoticon.
Here are a few occasions when Smriti Irani shared her mother's pictures:
Smriti Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour attempted to troll her mother and mother-in-law, both at the same time. Smriti captioned the picture: captioned: Sandwiched between 2 mothers .. one by birth and the other by law. The smiles tell you that both can't be separated or segregated such is love. To my Ma (in-law) on her 70th with all my gratitude and love!
When Smriti Irani shared this candid photo with her mother Shibani and daughter Zoe. Irani captioned the warm hugging picture: When your kid mothers you and your mother still thinks you are a kid!
When Smriti Irani showed us why her mother let her dream and stood by her like a pillar. She captioned this adorable picture: They said she is an audacious child but she stood like rock and let me dream, grumpy me with Ma!
View this post on Instagram
Fiercely independent, my Ma chose to live life on her terms even when it was most inconvenient. Notice the white board behind her with numbers of doctors. Her strict instructions to all , if something happens to her these are the first people to call. I asked her why none of her kids feature on the board. She said Moms are the ones you fall back on in times of trouble and asked me to put her number on my emergency list instead. Every Mom has a special power. Mine gave me wings to fly and the confidence that if anything ever goes wrong there is always Mom to help nurture me and put me back on my feet. #happymothersday âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ to my Ma and all those great Mums out thereðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Talking about her mom, Smriti says, "Mine gave me wings to fly and the confidence that if anything ever goes wrong there is always Mom to help nurture me and put me back on my feet.
Smriti Irani, who is married to Zubin Irani, a Parsi businessman for over 18 years was born as Smriti Malhotra to a Bengali mother and Punjabi-Maharashtrian father. Eldest of the three sisters, Irani was born in Delhi. From being a model, Irani went on to become one of the iron-willed political leaders and the coolest politicians of India.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe