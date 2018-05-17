Have you watched Shilpa Shinde, Sunil Grover's steamy rain dance video?

Interestingly, the video of the Television actors has also given birth to a new hashtag #SuShil (Sunil+Shilpa). Is there something cooking?



Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde

Tongues have been wagging about Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde and comedian Sunil Grover's steamy rain dance on Dhan Dhana Dhan. The duo, who host the show that airs after the ongoing T20 matches, set temperatures soaring. They grooved to the sensuous track, Sanson Ko Sanson Mein Dhalne Do, from the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Hum Tum (2004).

A video of the dance has gone viral with fans chatting about their smouldering chemistry.

Here's another picture from the sets of Dhan Dana Dhan

Interestingly, the video has also given birth to a new hashtag #SuShil (Sunil+Shilpa). Is there something cooking?

