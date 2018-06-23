Haven't quit politics, says Pervez Musharraf

Musharraf said that since those assurances were not given, he knew he could not do anything for his party or for himself and therefore, after consultation with other APML leaders, he said he decided not to return to the country

A day after resigning as the chairman of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), former President Pervez Musharraf said that he has not quit politics.

Musharraf, in a video message, said he had been planning to contest the upcoming general elections but wanted certain assurances, including that of not being arrested, the removal of lifetime disqualification and his name from the Exit Control List, Dawn online reported on Saturday.

The former military ruler, currently in self-exile in Dubai, sent his resignation to the Election Commission on Friday, days after he failed to return to Pakistan to appear before the Supreme Court in connection with a case related to his lifetime disqualification from electoral politics.

"If Khawaja Asif's lifetime disqualification can be overturned, why not mine." he said. "If Nawaz Sharif has the freedom to move in and outside the country, why can I not have it."

Musharraf said that since those assurances were not given, he knew he could not do anything for his party or for himself and therefore, after consultation with other APML leaders, he said he decided not to return to the country.

The former Army Chief, however, said that he would continue to support the party he founded. He added that his future plan of action would be announced as things unfold and assured his followers that things will take a turn for the better, the daily said.

Musharraf also asked his party members to support its new chairman Mohammad Amjad and Mehreen Malik Adam, who has been elevated to the position of secretary general.

Amjad will direct all party affairs and decide the APML's role in the July 25 general elections.

The Supreme Court recently allowed Musharraf to conditionally file his nomination papers for the general elections and assured him that he would not be arrested until his appearance before the court, but he chose not to end his self-imposed exile.

