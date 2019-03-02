Hazel Keech feels loved by receiving Yuvraj Singh's birthday surprise

bollywood

Hazel Keech turned 32 on Thursday. Cricketer husband Yuvraj Singh planned a surprise birthday bash at a nightspot. Making it special for the Bodyguard (2011) actor were Gaurav Kapur and Ashish Chowdhry apart from Yuvi's cricketer buddies, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Harbhajan Singh and Ashish Nehra. "It is the best birthday so far! I haven't felt so loved and cherished," gushed Hazel.

Hazel Keech also shared her happiness on social media, and the actress captioned it: "Felt like a goddess in this gown! Feeling sparkly with @curiocottagejewelry its fun to dress up like a pretty lady sometimes! Only missing a tiara..... [sic]"

This wasn't enough for people to feel all jealous about it, Hazel also shared a collage with the caption: "I turned 32 yesterday and I’ve had the best birthday yet! I haven’t felt so loved and cherished as I did with all you beautiful people around. And its all down to my loving husband who sneakily made the plan messaged you all without my knowing!!! Thank you @yuvisofficial I’m grateful for the love and the friendship I’ve found #blessed #loved #truefriends ps legend ashish nehras finger print! missing but still loved @sagarikaghatge @fatemaagarkar @samitabangargi @rd.nehra Mazar, Farzana [sic]

