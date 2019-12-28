Hazel Keech, John Abraham and other celebs mourn the demise of actor Kushal Punjabi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The actor, known for films like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Kaal, committed suicide, and his death shocked everyone in the television and film industry. A number of Bollywood celebs condoled his demise and posted messages on social media expressing their sorrow.

Hazel Keech took to Instagram to express regret that she and others from the industry couldn't help him more.

Farhan Akhtar penned a heartfelt condolence note on Twitter that read. Here's what he wrote:

Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother.

Condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 27, 2019

John Abraham, who had shared screen space with Kushal in Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, posted an old photograph with the late actor on Twitter and wrote "Heartbroken... RIP Kushal."

Kushal was also seen in other Bollywood films like Lakshya and Salaam-e-Ishq. Mandira Bedi also shared a post on Instagram and spoke of how she would often bump into Kushal at the gym. "We shot a film together and we bumped into each other often at the Gym. You met him and would instantly think that this here is a positive human being. Fit and happy. One never knows what lies beneath the surface. Absolutely shocking and unexpected, this news of his passing. #RIP #kushalpunjabi," she wrote.

Baba Sehgal wrote:

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

Many of Kushal's friends from the TV industry, too, expressed their grief on social media. Celebs like Karanvir Bohra, Karan Patel, Niti Taylor, and many others mourned his death. Kushal Punjabi was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

