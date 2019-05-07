HBO's epic response to Game of Thrones coffee cup blunder

hollywood

Game Of Thrones followers went crazy on the social media after watching The Last of the Starks after they spotted a misplaced takeaway cup placed on Daenerys' table.

Picture courtesy/Games Of Thrones Twitter account

Los Angeles: In a funny reaction to the coffee cup goof up on the fourth episode of the final season of its fantasy series Game of Thrones, HBO said Daenerys Targaryen had ordered herbal tea, but was delivered a latte by mistake. Game Of Thrones followers went crazy on the social media after watching The Last of the Starks after they spotted a misplaced takeaway cup placed on Daenerys' table in a scene when the heroes gather to celebrate their victory at the Battle of Winterfell. "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," HBO stated in a press release issued to Variety.

Game of Thrones art director Hauke Richter said it is not unusual for random items to end up misplaced on set, go unnoticed and appear in the final cuts. "Things can get forgotten on set. (The coffee cup error has been) so blown out of proportion (because) it has not happened with 'Thrones' so far," Richter said. Bernadette Caulfield, the show's executive producer, also reacted on the blunder in an interview with "Behind the Thrones" on WNYC.

"Westeros was the first place to have Starbucks, it's a little-known fact. If that's the worst thing that they're finding, we're in good shape," she said. Based on the size and shape of the takeaway cup, many viewers assumed it was a Starbucks cup, and the hashtag #Starkbucks started trending on Twitter after the episode aired. The coffee chain took the opportunity to promote its Dragon Drink, a pink tropical-inspired blend of sweet mango and dragon fruit flavours.

News from Winterfell.



The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

"TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink," Starbucks tweeted. "Game of Thrones", which premiered in 2011, is currently in its eighth and final season. The last episode of the season will air on May 19. HBO is currently working on three spin-offs of the epic drama.

TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019

