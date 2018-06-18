HD Kumaraswamy: Karnataka will nominate representatives to Cauvery Board

Kumaraswamy said there were two or three issues regarding the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board whichhad to be sorted out before it starts functioning

Karnataka will soon send to the Centre the names of its nominees in the Cauvery Water Management Board (CMB) and the Regulation Authority, state Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said after a meeting with Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari.

He told reporters that they have to abide by the Supreme Court judgement in the case relating to the sharing of Cauvery waters with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Kumaraswamy said there were two or three issues regarding the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board whichhad to be sorted out before it starts functioning. Earlier, he had reportedly said that Parliament should have discussed the matter and a resolution passed on the issue of setting up the Board. Karnataka has been opposed to the setting up of the Board and prefers a negotiated solution to the vexed water sharing issue.

On the issue of backing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been on a dharna with his ministerial collegues at the residential office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the chief minister said it was being done in the interest of protecting democracy.

