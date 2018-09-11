HDFC VP murder case: Mumbai police grabbed case from Navi Mumbai?

crime

Sources said the HDFC VP murder case led to altercation between officers from both sides, at the end of which the Navi Mumbai cops had to hand over the accused to their Mumbai counterparts

Mumbai Police's DCP Abhinash Kumar and Senior PI Pandit Thorat announce the accusedÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s arrest. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Navi Mumbai police doesn't seem to have taken it too kindly that after all the breakthroughs they made in HDFC honcho Siddharth Sanghavi's murder case, the Mumbai police just swooped in and grabbed the case - in the middle of an interrogation, no less. Sources said that this led to an altercation between officers from both sides, at the end of which the Navi Mumbai cops had to hand over the accused to their Mumbai counterparts.

All their breakthroughs

Since Sanghavi's disappearance on September 5, it was the Navi Mumbai team that had found Sanghavi's car in Koparkhairane and blood stains on the seat. The same team checked the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the accused, Sarfaraz Shaikh.

According to sources, they detained the accused on Sunday morning, before the Mumbai police even informed them of all the details of the case. They had been interrogating him since then, but were not satisfied with his changing narratives. The Navi Mumbai cops then checked his Call Detail Records (CDR) and started a new line of questioning, which is when he finally got straight with them."

Interrogation interrupted

Sources said, "Suddenly, the Mumbai officers came and forced us to stop the interrogation, demanding that we hand over the accused to them. Officers from both sides got into an argument, and Navi Mumbai police handed over the arrested accused to the Mumbai police. But it should have happened this way. Our officers were cooperating with Mumbai police, and everything was done by us in this case."

However, Navi Mumbai DCP (crime) Tushar Doshi said, "It was nothing like that. The case is registered with Mumbai police and we have nothing to do with it. We did our work and handed over the accused to them immediately."

Despite repeated attempts to contact the Mumbai police, the officers concerned were unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Mumbai Bank VP's Murder Accused Had Tried To Kill His Neighbour For Rs 800

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates